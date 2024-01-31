Infrastructure Min hails progress on E65 highway construction

Progress in construction work for the Central Greece Motorway (E65), connecting Macedonia with southern Greece through western Thessaly and Fthiotida in Central Greece, is “excellent,” Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday, during an on-site inspection.

“The Lamia – Xyniada and Trikala – Kalambaka sections are expected to be completed, barring significant weather-related disruptions, before Easter 2024. With these projects nearing completion, Greece is acquiring additional infrastructure that serves the community and supports the national economy,” Staikouras commented.