NEWS

Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023

Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023
Market insiders report that there are many people who, due to professional obligations or choice, postpone their summer holidays until September. There are even those who choose destinations such as Stockholm or Oslo to avoid the high temperatures of the European South.

Passenger traffic at airports around the country jumped to a new record high in 2023, increasing 14% on the year before, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.

A total of 72.6 million passengers used Greece’s airports in 2023, compared to 63.7 million in 2022 and 64.2 million in 2019.

Passenger traffic in December rose 16.2% compared to the same month in 2022, totaling 2.83 million. 

There were 24,583 flights last month, up 1.6% and 4.6% on the same period in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

The number of scheduled domestic and international flights totaled 561,869 in 2023, up 1.7% from 2022 and 6.8% from 2019. [AMNA]

Transport Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Airports continue to break passenger records
NEWS

Airports continue to break passenger records

How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?
NEWS

How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules
NEWS

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain
NEWS

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday
NEWS

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday

August holidays begin for thousands
NEWS

August holidays begin for thousands