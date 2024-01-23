Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023

Market insiders report that there are many people who, due to professional obligations or choice, postpone their summer holidays until September. There are even those who choose destinations such as Stockholm or Oslo to avoid the high temperatures of the European South.

Passenger traffic at airports around the country jumped to a new record high in 2023, increasing 14% on the year before, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.

A total of 72.6 million passengers used Greece’s airports in 2023, compared to 63.7 million in 2022 and 64.2 million in 2019.

Passenger traffic in December rose 16.2% compared to the same month in 2022, totaling 2.83 million.

There were 24,583 flights last month, up 1.6% and 4.6% on the same period in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

The number of scheduled domestic and international flights totaled 561,869 in 2023, up 1.7% from 2022 and 6.8% from 2019. [AMNA]