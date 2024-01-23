Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023
Passenger traffic at airports around the country jumped to a new record high in 2023, increasing 14% on the year before, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.
A total of 72.6 million passengers used Greece’s airports in 2023, compared to 63.7 million in 2022 and 64.2 million in 2019.
Passenger traffic in December rose 16.2% compared to the same month in 2022, totaling 2.83 million.
There were 24,583 flights last month, up 1.6% and 4.6% on the same period in 2022 and 2019, respectively.
The number of scheduled domestic and international flights totaled 561,869 in 2023, up 1.7% from 2022 and 6.8% from 2019. [AMNA]