Missing farmer in western Greece crushed by tractor

A 65-year-old farmer missing since Wednesday in western Greece was found dead on Thursday, crushed by his tractor, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The man left to do some farming in the area near Prosilia, in Aitoloakarnania, but never returned. After being reported missing, a search operation was launched with police and fire department members, with the assistance of local volunteers. 

His tractor and his body were eventually located near the village of Kainourgio.

Meanwhile, EMAK rescue teams were continuing their search for a 28-year-old hiker who fell into the Acheloos River in Epirus, western Greece.

Accident

