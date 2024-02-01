Hellenic Train CEO testimony forwarded to prosecutor

The testimony of the CEO of Hellenic Train, Maurizio Capotorto, has been forwarded to the competent prosecutor’s office by the Parliament committee probing the deadly train collision in February 2023 in Tempe, central Greece, to investigate the possibility of perjury.

The representatives of all the parties, except Niki, agreed with the proposal to forward Capotorto’s testimony to the Larissa Appeals Prosecutor’s Office.

Ruling New Democracy MP Lazaros Tsavdaridis described the Italian’s testimony as “outrageous, insulting and demeaning to Parliament and the victims,” noting that he did not apologize, while refusing to refer to the company’s responsibility.

On Wednesday, Capotorto argued that any derailments and deviations of trains are due to the responsibility of the owner of the infrastructure – i.e. Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) – and particularly the stationmaster. On Monday, 15 employees of ERGOSE, a subsidiary of OSE, appeared before the appeals prosecutor’s office.

Hellenic Train is being scrutinized for shortcomings resulting in the country’s deadliest train collision.

