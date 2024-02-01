NEWS

Hellenic Train CEO testimony forwarded to prosecutor

Hellenic Train CEO testimony forwarded to prosecutor

The testimony of the CEO of Hellenic Train, Maurizio Capotorto, has been forwarded to the competent prosecutor’s office by the Parliament committee probing the deadly train collision in February 2023 in Tempe, central Greece, to investigate the possibility of perjury. 

The representatives of all the parties, except Niki, agreed with the proposal to forward Capotorto’s testimony to the Larissa Appeals Prosecutor’s Office.

Ruling New Democracy MP Lazaros Tsavdaridis described the Italian’s testimony as “outrageous, insulting and demeaning to Parliament and the victims,” noting that he did not apologize, while refusing to refer to the company’s responsibility.

On Wednesday, Capotorto argued that any derailments and deviations of trains are due to the responsibility of the owner of the infrastructure – i.e. Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) – and particularly the stationmaster. On Monday, 15 employees of ERGOSE, a subsidiary of OSE, appeared before the appeals prosecutor’s office.

Hellenic Train is being scrutinized for shortcomings resulting in the country’s deadliest train collision. 
 

 

Accident Transport Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Railway executives given time to prepare defense
TEMPE CRASH

Railway executives given time to prepare defense

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures
NEWS

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution
NEWS

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution

Third stationmaster released on bail
NEWS

Third stationmaster released on bail

Contractor stationmaster arrested over rail disaster released on conditions 
NEWS

Contractor stationmaster arrested over rail disaster released on conditions 