Search for missing driver continues after car swept away in Ilia

The search for the driver of the car that was swept away last Monday night by rushing waters of a torrent in Plutochori, Ilia in the Peloponnese remains unsuccessful.

The body of the 38-year-old female passenger was found Tuesday.

Investigations continue Wednesday in the wider local area. The efforts of the 6th Disaster Response Special Unit (EMAK), but also firefighters, will continue along the torrent of Kovitsa, where the water level has receded, as well as toward the area of the river Alpheus.

On Tuesday, EMAK divers managed to locate the body of the 38-year-old female passenger, while the car in which the couple was traveling was found about 300 meters away.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the circumstances under which the car was swept away by the rushing waters of the torrent.

It is thought to have happened when the missing driver attempted to cross the bridge at the entrance of the village in his private vehicle at the time of heavy rainfall. And upon passing the spot, a wave of water likely hit the bridge and stuck the vehicle against the railings, followed by a second wave that hit the vehicle hard, overturned it and threw it into the Kovitsa watercourse.

No other information is available at this time.