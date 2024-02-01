NEWS

Hundreds of farmers roll into Thessaloniki as protests intensify

[Giannis Papanikos/Intime News]

Hundreds of farmers with 300 tractors are expected to meet Thursday in central Thessaloniki, near the iconic White Tower, to line up at the entrance to the Agrotica exhibition, to press demands for greater support of the farming sector.

They have announced they will remain at the YMCA square until February 4. According to reports, they do not intend to block the passage of visitors to the fair.

The farmers who will park their tractors at the fair are coming from regions of northern Greece, such as Serres, Imathia, Pieria, Lagada, Halkidiki and Epanomi. Many farmers and stockbreeders will also come with their vehicles from different regions of northern Greece to participate in the protest rally to be held on Friday, the time of which has not yet been finalized.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the beekeepers of Macedonia will meet at the bridge of Thermi with their vehicles and will also drive to the center of Thessaloniki to participate in the planned demonstrations.

On Saturday, the rally organized by farmers from across the country will take place at Agrotica, with the participation of farmers from Thessaly, among others.

Farmers from Imathia said they will will temporarily block Egnatia road at the Kouloura junction, and farmers from Epanomi will try to descend to the airport junction.

In Serres, those who will not go to Thessaloniki will hold a protest in the city Thursday, while blockades by farmers have been set up in Kastoria, Eordaia, Naoussa and other areas.

Several hundred tractors are also expected to flood Brussels and paralyze the European capital, Thursday, the day of the EU summit, according to Belgian media reports.

The Commission has taken a first step by proposing some exemptions from some of the farmers’ obligations. It is now up to the member states to consider these before taking the next steps.

Under the European Commission’s proposal, which was tabled by France with the support of Greece, farmers will be able to cultivate land that should have remained fallow, giving them the opportunity to make a double profit as they will be able to sell the products that they grow on that land without being exempted from the planned aid.

They will also be exempt from any inspections or fines.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who met with farmers at the Vonitsa blockade Wednesday, told them that the government will do its best to support the farming community. 

“Support for the primary sector is a priority,” he said.

Agriculture Protest Rally

