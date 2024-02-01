NEWS

Bill on same-sex marriage to be submitted in Parliament, vote on February 15

A long-awaited government bill legalizing same-sex marriage is expected to be introduced in Parliament on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Kostas Tasoulas said.

The legislation will be tabled to the relevant parliamentary committee on February 5 and on February 7, the relevant bodies will be invited to the committee to comment on it.

The second reading of the bill will take place on February 12, and it will be put to a vote in the plenary session of Parliament on February 14 and 15.

The bill, which is subject to change during a long period of debate, requires at least 75 votes to pass.

 

LGBTQ Legislation

