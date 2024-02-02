NEWS

Bill on beach exploitation unveiled

[AP]

The Finance Ministry’s much anticipated draft law on beaches and their commercial exploitation was put to public consultation on Friday. With 24 articles, the ministry redefines issues such as the demarcation of coastal areas, the way coastal areas and beaches can be leased, and the penalties for violators.

Its provisions stipulate the strengthening of transparency in the process for leases and the ability of citizens to control businesses that place umbrellas and sun beds on the seashore. It also tackles the issue of so-called “block” leases in areas where there are contiguous beachfront businesses. Fines for violations will be increased, while it safeguards “untouched” beaches. 

These are considered as some of the bill’s positive points.

However, there are also some problematic points, such as the provision that says “social factors and local peculiarities” will be taken into account as criteria for the absolute (environmental) protection of a beach. It also stipulates the return of most of the public, old coastal areas to economic exploitation.

These provisions essentially establish “windows” for exceptions to the bill’s new regulations. 

Among the very positive aspects of the draft law is a clear reference to the obligation to observe free access to beaches. 

The relevant provision states that “if a private property is inserted between a seashore and a public road, the owner, usufructuary and renter shall provide a free passage for unhindered and safe access from the public road, in accordance with the planning legislation.”

In case of obstruction, a fine from 2,000 euros to 60,000 euros is foreseen.

As regards the extent of the lease, the 50-50 limitation (50% leased, 50% obligatory free) and 500 sq.m. as the overall maximum limit of concessions on the same coastline remain.

The ministry extends the use of an electronic procedure for leases for all beaches, eliminating the participation of municipalities, but without eliminating their revenue from the leases (60% of the amount).

Legislation Environment

