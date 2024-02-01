Crete-Attica interconnector sabotaged, ADMIE says

A deliberate attempt has been made to stop work on the Attica-Crete electricity interconnector, the power grid operator, ADMIE, said on Thursday.

The contractor said that the mechanical equipment used to carry out the underground installation of the cable was sabotaged, presumably with the goal of stopping all works on site, rather than stealing equipment, but that the cables themselves were not damaged.

Police said that they will proceed to guard the specific point of the project, which is located north of the BOAK highway in northern Crete.

ADMIE has stated that the scope of the delay caused by the sabotage has yet to be determined, but that it also “endangers not just the implementation schedule of a critical piece of Crete’s infrastructure, but also the health and safety of the project’s workers.”

The Attica-Crete energy interconnector is set to be completed by the end of the year and commence operations within 2025.