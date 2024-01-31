Prison raid turns up drugs, contraband phones

Drug enforcement officers seized a large amount of contraband, including narcotics and various banned electronic devices, during a raid at Athens’ Korydallos Prison on Wednesday.

Two inmates, aged 31 and 44, were arrested after targeted searches were carried out on 45 cells.

The 31-year-old reportedly had 27 nylon bags containing a total of 10.75 grams of raw cannabis and 0.08 grams of heroin. The 44-year-old was found with a makeshift knife.

The searches conducted on the remaining cells turned up 24 cellphones, one wireless internet router, a smart watch, an electronic precision scale, 30 SIM cards, as well as a variety of cellphone chargers and earphones – all of which are prohibited.