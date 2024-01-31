Man, 19, faces felony charges for cutting metro cables

A 19-year-old man was facing felony charges on Wednesday for allegedly cutting cables on the Athens metro on Saturday.

According to transport authorities, the man was spotted by police officers cutting wires near an electric substation close to Line 1’s Iraklio stop and was arrested after attempting to flee.

Police said that the man is being charged with a felony and has been remanded in pretrial custody.

Legal penalties for vandalizing, destroying or removing critical transport infrastructure parts or otherwise damaging transit systems have become much stricter in the wake of the deadly train crash at Tempe last February.