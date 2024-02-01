NEWS

Couple in Florina arrested over gun cache

A 57-year-old woman who was arrested with her 54-year-old husband on Monday after police found an arsenal of heavy weaponry in their home in Florina, northern Greece was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

Her husband, who had claimed to investigators that he was a collector of various weaponry, will appear before a prosecutor on Friday. Police had found submachine guns, gunpowder, an improvised explosive device and other weaponry in their house.

The couple’s son told reporters his mother did not know about the existence of the weapons, stressing that his father is a member of the national guard and an award-winning shooter from the army, and that he has no criminal record.

Crime

