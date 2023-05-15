NEWS

Panagiotopoulos visits military facilities on Limnos island

[InTime News]

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos toured Armed Forces units on Limnos island on Monday and met with local and religious leaders as well.

Specifically, on the North Aegean island the minister paid a visit to the 130 Combat Group and met with readiness personnel at the base of fighter jets and helicopters.

Panagiotopoulos also met with officers and conscripts at the 88th Military Command.

Additionally, he met with Metropolitan Hierotheos of Limnos and Agios Efstratios, Limnos Mayor Dimitris Marinakis, and representatives of local agencies. [AMNA]

