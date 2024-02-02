Man faces charges over illegal arsenal 

A man faced a prosecutor on Friday on charges that he had assembled an extensive arsenal of military-grade firearms, ammunition and hand grenades.

The 54-year-old from the northern city of Florina is set to testify before an investigating magistrate on Tuesday, while his wife, 57, has already testified and is being held in custody.

Authorities have said that the firearms collection could be linked to gun trafficking, as many of the weapons are military grade, and include a Kalashnikov, an M16 rifle, an H&K G3A3 battle rifle, a Mauser rifle, a Thompson submachine gun, an assortment of revolvers and semi-automatic pistols, as well as hand grenades, thousands of rounds of ammunition of various calibers, 72 kilograms of gunpowder for reloading and a makeshift detonator.

Due to the size of the arsenal, anti-terror officials are also involved in the case.

The results of a preliminary police investigation suggest that many of the weapons may have been smuggled from Albania.