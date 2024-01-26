Prosecutor to intervene in university occupations

Prosecutors in Athens will take action against student protesters who have occupied universities in recent days as well as university administrators who have failed to take action against illegal activity on their campuses.

The head of Athens’ prosecutor’s office has instructed his officials to investigate occupations, vandalism, disruption of operations and the use of violence on campus grounds on the part of the occupying students.

University administrators and rectors may face charges for dereliction of duty for failing to prevent the occupations.

The intervention by the prosecutor’s office signals a strong reaction on behalf of the state against the occupations.

It follows calls from students and parents who do not wish to see universities shut down, some of whom have said they intend to file lawsuits against those responsible.