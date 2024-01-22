NEWS

Supreme Court upholds animal killing conviction

A view of Greece’s Supreme Court, in central Athens. Before and after the general elections earlier this year, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged sweeping changes to the judicial system.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal on Monday by a man to overturn two convictions against him for killing a total of 16 animals on two separate occasions.

The man, a livestock breeder, had been convicted and handed a suspended 16-month sentence in 2022 for fatally poisoning three dogs, five sheep and a goat between December 2016 and February 2017.

This followed an earlier conviction and a two-year jail sentence in 2017 for poisoning two dogs and five puppies in 2012.

The animals belonged to a neighbor, who was also a livestock breeder, and the two men reportedly had a history of friction.

The man denied the charges in both cases and appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming he was unjustly convicted. He said in his appeal that the evidence against him was flimsy and unsubstantiated. The court however dismissed his appeal as unfounded.

The area where the crimes occurred was not disclosed.

