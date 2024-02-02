NEWS

Protesting farmers dismissive of government’s offer

Protesting farmers dismissive of government’s offer
[InTime News]

Protesting farmers who have lined up their tractors outside the annual agricultural fair in Thessaloniki have indicated their intention to escalate their protests, despite the government announcing it will extend a special tax return on agricultural diesel by a year.

Ahead of a large farmers’ rally in Thessaloniki on Saturday, farmers said that they are not satisfied with the measures announced by the prime minister, saying that they wish to meet with him and will return to the blockades.

In a symbolic protest, the farmers decided to close one of the gates to the exhibition center.

About 360 tractors, mainly belonging to farmers from the Western Macedonia region, are currently parked in Thessaloniki. Their representatives will meet later on Friday to decide on their next move.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced an extension of a special tax return on agricultural diesel by a year, to support protesting farmers who demand lower energy costs and fast compensation for crops and livestock lost in destructive flooding.

He said the measure would cost the state 82 million euros in 2024.

Protest Agriculture

