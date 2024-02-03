NEWS

Police officer found dead in Kozani

A 51-year-old police officer was found dead at his home in Kozani, northern Greece. He was serving at the Border Guard Corps of the city’s police department.

According to initial police information, the victim has a gunshot wound and the investigation is currently focusing on the possibility of an accident, having ruled out foul play. 

The Kozani department police director, Ilias Tsiotsias, was at the scene as part of the inquiry into the circumstances of the officer’s death.

