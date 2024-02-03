NEWS

Musician arrested in Thessaloniki for vicious attack on university student

File photo.

A 25-year-old musician was arrested early Saturday morning in Thessaloniki for the brutal beating of a 23-year-old university student in the city center a week ago. The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

The trap music artist is accused, along with a second suspect who remains at large, of attempted manslaughter. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor who will execute the arrest warrant and then an investigative magistrate to testify.  

Police is searching for the second attacker who has yet to be identified.

According to the case file, the incident happened on Syngrou Street, where the victim was sitting with friends. For reasons that so far remain unclear, the 23-year-old was hit on the head and body by the trapper and his accomplice. Some reports have suggested that the attack was instigated by a question that the student addressed to the trapper.

After the beating, the victim went to his home, where he fell asleep, which probably contributed to the deterioration of his health. When he woke up, he did not have good contact with the environment and his words were incomprehensible.

The victim was transferred to the AHEPA hospital with a hematoma and severe craniocerebral injuries, and was subjected to a long-hour surgery. He remains in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

 

Crime

