NEWS REACTION TO FIDAN INTERVIEW

Greece will not compromise ‘core positions,’ say sources

Greece will not compromise ‘core positions,’ say sources
[InTime News]

Greek diplomatic sources have reacted to controversial remarks made by Turkey’s foreign minister regarding outstanding issues between the two Aegean neighbors. 

In an interview with the A Haber private TV channel on Sunday, Hakan Fidan stated, among other things, that “there are issues between us that take time. Mainly the status of the Aegean islands, demilitarization, and airspace; here, we are looking to discuss these problems from a new perspective.”

On Monday, Greek diplomatic sources sought to play down the comments, saying, “The fact that we are attempting to improve our relations does not imply the absence of serious differences of opinion on certain issues.”

“We highlight mutually beneficial issues but do not compromise our core positions. This [approach] is precisely reflected in the Athens Declaration,” they added, referring to the non-binding agreement signed between the two sides in the Greek capital in December.

Analysts anticipate that the next phase of Greek-Turkish relations in the next two months may possibly feature frequent rhetorical outbursts from the other side of the Aegean. 

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-Turkish ties could hit some snags
NEWS

Greek-Turkish ties could hit some snags

FM says Athens-Ankara relations are key for EU-Turkish ties
NEWS

FM says Athens-Ankara relations are key for EU-Turkish ties

Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Turkey’s Erdogan
NEWS

Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Turkey’s Erdogan

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul
ECONOMY

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul

SYRIZA condemns Erdogan’s provocative statements following F-16 approval
NEWS

SYRIZA condemns Erdogan’s provocative statements following F-16 approval

Erdogan says Turkey awaiting US move on F-16 sales after approving Sweden NATO bid
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey awaiting US move on F-16 sales after approving Sweden NATO bid