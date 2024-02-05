Greece will not compromise ‘core positions,’ say sources

Greek diplomatic sources have reacted to controversial remarks made by Turkey’s foreign minister regarding outstanding issues between the two Aegean neighbors.

In an interview with the A Haber private TV channel on Sunday, Hakan Fidan stated, among other things, that “there are issues between us that take time. Mainly the status of the Aegean islands, demilitarization, and airspace; here, we are looking to discuss these problems from a new perspective.”

On Monday, Greek diplomatic sources sought to play down the comments, saying, “The fact that we are attempting to improve our relations does not imply the absence of serious differences of opinion on certain issues.”

“We highlight mutually beneficial issues but do not compromise our core positions. This [approach] is precisely reflected in the Athens Declaration,” they added, referring to the non-binding agreement signed between the two sides in the Greek capital in December.

Analysts anticipate that the next phase of Greek-Turkish relations in the next two months may possibly feature frequent rhetorical outbursts from the other side of the Aegean.