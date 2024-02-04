NEWS

FM says Athens-Ankara relations are key for EU-Turkish ties

FM says Athens-Ankara relations are key for EU-Turkish ties
[AP]

Good relations between Greece and Turkey are a necessary condition for the improvement of Euro-Turkish ties, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Saturday at the informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Greece has always been in favor of Turkey’s European course. It is in the interest of both the EU and the stability of the wider Eastern Mediterranean region,” he said. “Relations between Greece and Turkey have recently improved,” he added, while, on the other hand, he stressed that it must be constantly demonstrated that there is also a willingness on the part of Turkey to improve Euro-Turkish relations.

Turkey, he said, should acknowledge the issues that are of high sensitivity for EU member states as a matter of course. Regarding Cyprus, he noted that “there must be tangible evidence that there is a willingness to continue the dialogue on the Cyprus issue, on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions.”

“Greece will be present in this process,” he emphasized. The meeting addressed the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and EU-Africa and EU-Turkey relations.

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Turkey’s Erdogan
NEWS

Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Turkey’s Erdogan

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul
ECONOMY

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul

Greece and Bulgaria discuss expanding bilateral collaboration
NEWS

Greece and Bulgaria discuss expanding bilateral collaboration

Mitsotakis, Zelenskyy speak ahead of EU leaders meeting in Brussels
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Zelenskyy speak ahead of EU leaders meeting in Brussels

PM says arms deal affirms ‘strategic depth’ of Greece-US ties
NEWS

PM says arms deal affirms ‘strategic depth’ of Greece-US ties

SYRIZA condemns Erdogan’s provocative statements following F-16 approval
NEWS

SYRIZA condemns Erdogan’s provocative statements following F-16 approval