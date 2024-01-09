NEWS

Teenagers face prosecutor over assault posted online

Teenagers face prosecutor over assault posted online
File photo.

Two male teenagers have appeared before a prosecutor on charges of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in northern Athens and posting the attack on social media.

The mothers of the two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were also arrested for failing to supervise their children.

The assault, which took place on the main square of the Acharnes suburb on Saturday evening, allegedly resulted from a disagreement over a girl.

After approaching the 15 year old, the 17-year-old teenager allegedly punched him in the face while the 16-year-old filmed the incident. The two suspects later posted the clip on social media.

The 16-year-old’s mobile phone was confiscated and sent for forensic examination.

Crime Child

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Boy, 14, stabbed in fight with other minor
NEWS

Boy, 14, stabbed in fight with other minor

Charity founder of ‘Kivotos’ and his wife charged with embezzlement
NEWS

Charity founder of ‘Kivotos’ and his wife charged with embezzlement

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for stabbing fellow student
NEWS

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for stabbing fellow student

Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school
NEWS

Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school

Hania: Parents retrieve babies at center of surrogacy scandal
NEWS

Hania: Parents retrieve babies at center of surrogacy scandal

Teenagers arrested for fan-related assault
NEWS

Teenagers arrested for fan-related assault