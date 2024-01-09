Teenagers face prosecutor over assault posted online

Two male teenagers have appeared before a prosecutor on charges of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in northern Athens and posting the attack on social media.

The mothers of the two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were also arrested for failing to supervise their children.

The assault, which took place on the main square of the Acharnes suburb on Saturday evening, allegedly resulted from a disagreement over a girl.

After approaching the 15 year old, the 17-year-old teenager allegedly punched him in the face while the 16-year-old filmed the incident. The two suspects later posted the clip on social media.

The 16-year-old’s mobile phone was confiscated and sent for forensic examination.