Crete’s Iraklio airport to be closed February 19-24

The airport at Iraklio in Crete will be closed between February 19 and 24 as maintenance and repair work is carried out on the runway.

Responding to the announcement, Greek carriers Aegean and Sky Express on Tuesday said that passengers will be rerouted to Hania or Sitia or offered the option of a ferry boat.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, the airport’s manager, Giorgos Pliakas, specified that the closure will not interfere with the teams and fans who are traveling to the city for the Basketball Cup Final 8 as flights will stop on the afternoon of Monday, February 19 and carried out according to schedule in the morning of the same day.

Pliakas also noted that there are no international flights expected at the airport, which is named after the celebrated writer Nikos Kazantzakis, until around mid-March.