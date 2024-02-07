Gerapetritis to meet US counterpart in Washington on Friday

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is scheduled to visit Washington for talks with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, on Friday.

The agenda of these discussions is expected to primarily focus on furthering Greek-American strategic cooperation, alongside addressing security and defense matters within the broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

The visit occurs within a context of heightened geopolitical volatility, marked by ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, with the Eastern Mediterranean region once again attracting significant American attention.

Following the meeting, Gerapetritis and Blinken are slated to provide statements to the press.

Strategic Dialogue

Subsequently, the fifth round of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue will launch, focusing on defense cooperation, economic interests, investments, energy prospects in the Eastern Mediterranean, and regional challenges. A joint statement is expected upon the conclusion of the event.

On the same day, Gerapetritis is scheduled to meet with outgoing US special climate envoy John F. Kerry, at the Wilson Center, in preparation for the 9th Our Ocean Conference scheduled for April in Athens.

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, the Greek foreign minister will next week travel to New York, where he is set to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.