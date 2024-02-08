Union slams ‘blatant lack of protection’ for disabled people after YouTuber arrest

Greece’s National Confederation of Disabled Persons (ESAMEA) denounced on Thursday the state’s “blatant lack of protection of vulnerable citizens,” following the arrest on Wednesday of a man for abusing disabled people on live streamed videos.

“These behaviors are not human,” the confederation said in a statement. “The behavior and attitude of all those who watched the unacceptable, criminal, tragic behavior and exercise of violence against young people must also be highlighted and condemned,” it said and called on judicial authorities to “set an example” with the punishment of those responsible.

ESAMEA also said this incident proves the confederation’s warnings that there are still many online channels that exploit the dignity of vulnerable citizens. It also shows “beyond any doubt our weak reflexes as a society and the blatant lack of protection of vulnerable citizens.”

It also noted that the videos are still online and anyone can find them.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 35-year-old Greek YouTuber for physically, verbally and sexually exploiting people with disabilities and minors for financial gain. According to the police, viewers of his social media channels would allegedly pay up to €200 during live streams to watch him perform acts of abuse on his victims, mainly individuals with physical and mental disabilities.

It is the second such case since November 2023, when a 42-year-old man was arrested in Athens for torturing and abusing a man and a woman who are intellectually disabled, and posting the abuse online.

The suspect is expected to be questioned on Friday by an investigative magistrate.