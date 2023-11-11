NEWS

Man arrested for torturing disabled victims, posting videos online

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Athens on Saturday for torturing and abusing a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man who are intellectually disabled, and posting the abuse online.

The suspect, who was arrested by officers from the Anti-Racist Violence Unit, is accused of causing bodily harm, verbal abuse and pimping, as well as breaching the weapons act.

According to the police, the man had an account on a social networking platform for registered users on which he tortured his two victims during live broadcasts. The abuse included, among other things, beatings, use of tasers, verbal abuse, and forced sexual acts.

Authorities believe his illegal activity dates from at least 18 October.

The suspect appeared before a prosecutor while the victims will be accommodated in a state facility and examined by a doctor.

Police said the 42-year-old had been previously arrested on November 6 in the district of Keratsini over violations of drug laws. 

