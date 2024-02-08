Seven injured in clashes between protesting groups at Athens education rally

Seven people were injured on Thursday in fighting that broke out between groups of students outside the Propylea on Panepistimiou Street in central Athens, where an education-sector protest rally against the draft bill for founding non-state universities was underway.

According to information, the incident involved members of the Student Struggle Front which is affiliated with the youth wing of the Communist Party (KNE) and protesters from the extra-parliamentary Left.

Two ambulances rushed to the scene to offer first aid to the injured. Participants in the rally included students, school pupils and teachers.

[AMNA]