NEWS

Seven injured in clashes between protesting groups at Athens education rally

Seven injured in clashes between protesting groups at Athens education rally
[Intime News]

Seven people were injured on Thursday in fighting that broke out between groups of students outside the Propylea on Panepistimiou Street in central Athens, where an education-sector protest rally against the draft bill for founding non-state universities was underway.

According to information, the incident involved members of the Student Struggle Front which is affiliated with the youth wing of the Communist Party (KNE) and protesters from the extra-parliamentary Left.

Two ambulances rushed to the scene to offer first aid to the injured. Participants in the rally included students, school pupils and teachers.

[AMNA]

 

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Main streets closed in Athens for rally against private universities
NEWS

Main streets closed in Athens for rally against private universities

Private universities bill unveiled
NEWS

Private universities bill unveiled

Government unveils bill for private universities in Greece
NEWS

Government unveils bill for private universities in Greece

Academics oppose remote exams, citing ChatGPT
NEWS

Academics oppose remote exams, citing ChatGPT

Students in Athens protest police operation in northern Greece
NEWS

Students in Athens protest police operation in northern Greece

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18
NEWS

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18