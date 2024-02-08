Main streets closed in Athens for rally against private universities

Streets in the center of Athens will be gradually closed off to traffic on Thursday as a protest march against the establishment of private universities got underway.

The Greek Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME) and Greece’s largest public sector union ADEDY have declared a work stoppage for today in order to allow teachers and workers respectively to participate in the student rally at the Propylaea and in all mobilizations throughout the country.

The work stoppage will last from 11 a.m. until the end of the working day.

The law, which was put to public consultation on Wednesday, will include strict foundation criteria while students will have to have reached the minimum entry level in the national examinations or hold an International Baccalaureate, according to Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis who presented it.