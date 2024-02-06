Academics oppose remote exams, citing ChatGPT

In spite of the Education Ministry’s demands, academics are doubling down in their opposition to online exams for students whose faculties remain under occupation, arguing that impartiality cannot be guaranteed.

Academics argue that ChatGPT and the rules for the protection of students’ personal data have changed the facts in relation to the tele-exams organized during the pandemic. In fact, they argue that even then, student performance improved excessively – something which they attribute to cheating.

“ChatGPT has changed the landscape of digital exams in institutions of higher education compared to the pandemic period. It has been observed that ChatGPT can answer the same question with differential wording, making it difficult for the lecturer to even contrast the papers. Also, ChatGPT takes very little time – and less than a minute – to give answers to questions in mathematics, physics,” said Ioannis Petas, a professor in the Computer Science Department at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, in comments to Kathimerini.