NEWS

Police officer stabbed on the shoulder in Athens square

A police officer of the DIAS motorcycle unit was been treated at a hospital on Thursday after being stabbed on the shoulder blade during a routine patrol in Omonia square, central Athens, on Wednesday night. 

The incident took place at 22.25 p.m. at the junction of Nikiforos and Vilaras streets near Omonia when a man attacked the police  officer. 

The suspect was arrested and a 15-centimeter-long knife was found in his possession. He is facing charges of causing bodily injury, violence and possession of a weapon. 

