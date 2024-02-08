NEWS

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician

The 48-year-old man, previously detained on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old musician found deceased in a downtown Athens apartment, has been formally arrested.

According to police reports, the 48-year-old confessed to striking the victim during a heated argument. The suspect claimed to have no recollection of how the altercation escalated and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. 

Initial investigations indicated that the incident occurred while the 48-year-old was hosting the 50-year-old musician in his apartment at the Exarchia central district. 

The victim was found with a head injury, while a hammer and knife were discovered next to his body. 

The Attica Security Directorate has initiated a preliminary investigation into the incident.

