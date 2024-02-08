NEWS

PM discusses European elections with EPP president

In a meeting at the Maximos Mansion on Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Manfred Weber, President and Head of the European People’s Party (EPP). 

Weber’s visit to Greece included participation in an event co-organized by the Greek ruling party New Democracy and the EPP. 

According to government sources, discussions during the meeting revolved around the EPP’s strategy for the upcoming European elections, as well as issues concerning the future of the EU and the challenges it faces. 

The two also addressed migration flows to Europe, the new Asylum and Migration Pact and recent developments in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. 

Present at the meeting were New Democracy MP from the northern city of Serres, Tasos Hatzivassiliou, and the Director of the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Office, Anna-Maria Boura.

