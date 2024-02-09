Two Kurds arrested on foot of warrant

Two Turkish nationals of Kurdish origin were arrested on Tuesday in the northern Attican town of Oropos on foot of an arrest warrant, police have said.

Some years ago, the two men were sentenced in absentia to 3 years’ and 9 months’ imprisonment, respectively, for an incident in 2019 in which they assaulted police at a campsite in Evia.

The two are also linked to a stash of weapons found in a tunnel in the Athens district of Neos Kosmos. They were prosecuted on terrorism charges but were acquitted and an appeal is now pending before the Supreme Court.

They were arrested in Oropos after police received a report of suspicious activity. A raid on their house revealed they were in possession of two forged Greek ID cards, two pepper spray canisters, six laptops, four cellphones and 10 memory cards.

The men were led before a prosecutor.