Police apprehend suspected robbers and kidnappers

Police in the western Peloponnese have arrested five non-nationals suspected of involvement in armed robbery and kidnapping.

The suspects are believed to be behind the burglary of homes in Kavasila and Psari. both in Ilia prefecture, during which they also abducted seven foreign nationals at the same time.

In the first case, the suspects broke into a single-family house in Kavasila and, using knives and machetes, stole a sum of money, and mobile phones and kidnapped three men.

Then, they broke into a residence in Psari, where they stole 12,680 euros and mobile phones and kidnapped four men.

Police said the gang was based in in Myrsini and that the vehicle they used to commit the robberies and abductions was seized.

The arrested men are expected to appear before a prosecutor in Amaliada.

The search for the seven abducted men continues.

