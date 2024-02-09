NEWS

Investigation launched after blast damages martial arts academy in Korydallos

Police have launched an investigation following a minor explosion that damaged a martial arts academy in the Piraeus suburb of Korydallos on Friday morning.

According to reports, unknown individuals broke a glass window and threw an incendiary device inside around 8 a.m.

The owner of the academy, who reportedly serves as a correctional officer at the maximum security Korydallos Prison, reported the incident to the police.

Upon inspection, members of the police bomb squad discovered the remnants of a grenade at the scene.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

