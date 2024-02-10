Greece signs up to US Artemis space cooperation accords

Greece has become the 35th country to sign up to the US Artemis space cooperation accords, at a ceremony attended by Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

“Under the Artemis Accords principles, the United States and Greece affirm their shared commitment to a common vision for peaceful, sustainable, and transparent cooperation in space,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The accession agreement was signed within the framework of the 5th Strategic Dialogue between the two countries that seeks to deepen the collaboration between the United States and Greece.

“Our strategic dialogue is a means to set vision and enhance policy based on shared values, and it is important that today we’re signing the Artemis Accords in order to just be together not only on Earth but also in space,” Gerapetritis said.

“The partnership between our countries is, in my judgment, the strongest it’s ever been,” Blinken said.

“Our countries are working together to promote peace and stability: standing with Ukraine, defending freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, confronting terrorism, providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance to people who need it, responding to natural disasters,” he said.

“We’re bolstering transatlantic defense and security through our Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, our work to strengthen NATO, the sale of F-35 jets to Greece. And we’re building more opportunities for our people and for people around the world: accelerating the clean energy transition, combating climate change together.”