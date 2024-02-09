NEWS

US ambassador highlights Greece’s role as ‘indispensable ally’ ahead of Strategic Dialogue

US Ambassador to Athens George Tsunis has characterized Greece as an “indispensable ally” in anticipation of the fifth round of the Strategic Dialogue in Washington.

In comments to Kathimerini, Tsunis emphasized that the series of meetings, initiated in 2018, present “an opportunity to underscore the robust partnership between our nations and to pinpoint areas where we aim to deepen and strengthen our bilateral ties.”

“It also serves as a platform for us to come together and coordinate our efforts at the whole-of-government level,” he added, expressing anticipation that the discussions will encompass various issues including regional security, defense collaboration, humanitarian challenges, energy and environmental concerns, security cooperation, trade and investment, as well as educational, cultural, and interpersonal ties.

