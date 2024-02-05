Child in Thrace dies of streptococcus

A 9-year-old girl from Didymoteicho, Thrace, died after experiencing acute respiratory failure due to a Streptococcus infection on Monday.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the girl was taken to the local hospital where she tested positive for the bacteria.

ERT reports that the girl’s remains will be transported to Alexandroupolis, the region’s capital, for an autopsy.

While it is a rare infection, Streptococcus can spread very quickly, causing flu-like symptoms, but can lead to multiple organ failure and finally death.