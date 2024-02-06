NEWS

Second hospital death attributed to strep

Second hospital death attributed to strep
[Intime News]

A second hospital death in a week is being attributed to a very invasive form of streptococcal disease that infects the respiratory tract.

According to reports on Tuesday, the bacteria has been confirmed as the cause of death of a 28-year-old man in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, last week.

On Monday, meanwhile, an autopsy confirmed that a nine-year-old girl who died in Oresteiada, also in the north, had contracted the same disease.

Both appear to have died of invasive group A streptococcal disease (known as iGAS).

The 28-year-old was a native of Larissa and worked in Thessaloniki. He had been ill for several weeks before his health suddenly deteriorated and he had to be hospitalized, his brother told the local website Tirnavos Press.

According to the National Organization of Public Health (EODY), 22 people have died of iGAS since the start of 2023 and until January 11 of this year. Of them, 10 were children under the age of nine.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Health Ministry sets up task force to boost measles vaccination
NEWS

Health Ministry sets up task force to boost measles vaccination

Child in Thrace dies of streptococcus
NEWS

Child in Thrace dies of streptococcus

Military hospitals will not integrate into health system, say MOD sources
NEWS

Military hospitals will not integrate into health system, say MOD sources

Metro app for people with disabilities
NEWS

Metro app for people with disabilities

Digital list of nationwide surgeries launched
NEWS

Digital list of nationwide surgeries launched

High interest in Health Ministry’s regional leadership roles
NEWS

High interest in Health Ministry’s regional leadership roles