NEWS

Health authorities closely monitoring measles cases

Health authorities closely monitoring measles cases
[Shutterstock]

Health authorities are keeping a close eye on the recent cases of measles in the country among adults, amid outbreaks in Romania, France, the UK and Austria.

According to Alternate Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki, there are a total of five reported cases, one in Thessaloniki and four in Hania, Crete.

However, there is no cause for concern, Agapidaki noted, since the country’s vaccination coverage is at 88%. Nonetheless, it is considered imperative that minors or adults who have not yet done so are vaccinated. 

“Those who were born before 1970 are considered to have contracted the disease and have acquired natural immunity, but for those who were born later, it is a good idea to check their health record, if they have had the vaccine, and especially both doses,” said Dr Georgios Sourvinos, director of the Laboratory of Clinical Virology at the University General Hospital of Iraklio on Crete, in comments to Kathimerini.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Second hospital death attributed to strep
NEWS

Second hospital death attributed to strep

Health Ministry sets up task force to boost measles vaccination
NEWS

Health Ministry sets up task force to boost measles vaccination

Child in Thrace dies of streptococcus
NEWS

Child in Thrace dies of streptococcus

Military hospitals will not integrate into health system, say MOD sources
NEWS

Military hospitals will not integrate into health system, say MOD sources

Metro app for people with disabilities
NEWS

Metro app for people with disabilities

Digital list of nationwide surgeries launched
NEWS

Digital list of nationwide surgeries launched