Health authorities closely monitoring measles cases

Health authorities are keeping a close eye on the recent cases of measles in the country among adults, amid outbreaks in Romania, France, the UK and Austria.

According to Alternate Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki, there are a total of five reported cases, one in Thessaloniki and four in Hania, Crete.

However, there is no cause for concern, Agapidaki noted, since the country’s vaccination coverage is at 88%. Nonetheless, it is considered imperative that minors or adults who have not yet done so are vaccinated.

“Those who were born before 1970 are considered to have contracted the disease and have acquired natural immunity, but for those who were born later, it is a good idea to check their health record, if they have had the vaccine, and especially both doses,” said Dr Georgios Sourvinos, director of the Laboratory of Clinical Virology at the University General Hospital of Iraklio on Crete, in comments to Kathimerini.