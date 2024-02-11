NEWS

Minimum wage set to exceed €800 by April, says FM

The National Economy and Finance Minister, Kostis Hatzidakis, announced on Sunday that the minimum wage increase, set to exceed 800 euros, will be revealed by the end of March to take effect from April 1. 

In an interview on SKAI TV, Hatzidakis emphasized the government’s commitment to redistributing surplus in case of high growth rates. 

He mentioned that discussions with relevant stakeholders are ongoing, aiming to elevate the minimum wage to 950 euros by the end of the government’s four-year term.

