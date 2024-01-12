Gov’t advertises for top hospital admin positions

The government has advertised for 152 top hospital managerial positions, in a move it says represents a major reform in how the health sector is run.

The advertised roles concern 152 director and deputy director positions in 95 hospitals across the country’s seven regional health authorities.

The announcement details the responsibilities of the advertised positions, lists the required qualifications that candidates must possess and describes of the selection process.

In the past, hospital directors were often political appointees.

Last month the government advertised for 21 positions to run the regional health authorities.

Interior Minister Niki Kerameos stated that the new system will spearhead “an important reform for the selection of worthy executives in key positions of responsibility, and therefore will serve citizens better and strengthen their trust in the state.”

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said that the new approach will “make Greek citizens proud of their public healthcare system.”

Applications for the positions can be submitted from January 22 to February 1.