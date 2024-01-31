High interest in Health Ministry’s regional leadership roles

According to an announcement made by the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) on Tuesday, there was significant interest in filling the Health Ministry’s regional director or deputy director positions, and a lower interest in filling hospital director or deputy director positions.

After the call for expression of interest to fill the seven director positions and the 14 deputy director positions across the country’s regions, a total of 229 applications were submitted. These are positions with a four-year term that can be renewed.

In contrast, there has been a lower interest in filling hospital director and deputy director positions. The deadline expires at noon on Thursday, and as of noon on Wednesday, a total of 527 applications had been submitted for 152 positions.

However, it is worth noting that a large number of applications may still be submitted on the last day of the deadline, as was the case in the Health Ministry’s regional directorial positions.