NEWS

Gunman kills two, commits suicide at Greek shipping company

[InTime News]

Three people died during a shooting incident at a Greek shipping company in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada on Monday, according to reports.

The gunman, allegedly a former employee of the company, entered the building and opened fire on employees, resulting in the deaths of two individuals before turning the gun on himself.

The perpetrator has been identified as a 70-year-old Egyptian national. Some reports suggest that he had been terminated from his position at the firm.

While police have not officially disclosed the name of the company involved, reports have identified it as European Navigation.

The incident prompted a hostage situation. Police, members of the elite counterterrorism unit EKAM, fire engines, and ambulances were stationed outside the building, and police had cordoned off a wider area around it.

This is a developing story.

Crime

