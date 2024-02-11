Vehicles torched in university campus arson attack
Unknown assailants carried out an arson attack on vehicles on the University Campus in the Zografou district, eastern Athens, in the early hours of Sunday.
According to state-run broadcaster ERT, a group of individuals exited the campus and set fire to parked vehicles before returning to the university grounds.
Three vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire, while a bus sustained serious damage.
Firefighters extinguished the fires, while riot police units remained on standby.