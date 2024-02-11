NEWS

Vehicles torched in university campus arson attack

Vehicles torched in university campus arson attack
File photo. [InTime News]

Unknown assailants carried out an arson attack on vehicles on the University Campus in the Zografou district, eastern Athens, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, a group of individuals exited the campus and set fire to parked vehicles before returning to the university grounds.

Three vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire, while a bus sustained serious damage.

Firefighters extinguished the fires, while riot police units remained on standby.

Crime

