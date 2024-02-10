NEWS

Man arrested for sending threatening messages to TV station

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Corfu on Saturday for sending threatening electronic messages to a nationwide TV station on Friday night, the police said.

Police said the man had sent an email claiming there was a bomb at the premises of Mega TV station.

The suspect appeared before a prosecutor in Corfu who charged him with disturbing the peace and filing a false complaint.

He was located by the Cybercrime Prosecution Unit in cooperation with the police on the island.

Crime

