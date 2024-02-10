Five arrested in new school bullying incident 

Five teens were charged with causing bodily harm on on Friday after beating up a fellow student at a vocational high school (EPAL) in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, earlier in the week.

The suspects, aged 17 and 18, attacked the victim during a school break at the EPAL Langathas last Wednesday, police said. The boy had to be transferred to a local hospital for treatment of head injuries.

His mother told state-run broadcaster ERT the attackers put her son in a headlock and beat him and that he has suffered bruises on his head and ribs.

The school director, Dimitris Hatzopoulos said it was “a clear case of personal dispute” between two students and is not related to hooligan violence. He also pleaded to hold accountable those responsible.