NEWS

Five arrested in new school bullying incident 

Five arrested in new school bullying incident 
[Shutterstock]

Five teens were charged with causing bodily harm on on Friday after beating up a fellow student at a vocational high school (EPAL) in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, earlier in the week.

The suspects, aged 17 and 18, attacked the victim during a school break at the EPAL Langathas last Wednesday, police said. The boy had to be transferred to a local hospital for treatment of head injuries. 

His mother told state-run broadcaster ERT the attackers put her son in a headlock and beat him and that he has suffered bruises on his head and ribs.

The school director, Dimitris Hatzopoulos said it was “a clear case of personal dispute” between two students and is not related to hooligan violence. He also pleaded to hold accountable those responsible. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspects in anti-crime sweep charged with possession of weapons, explosives 
NEWS

Suspects in anti-crime sweep charged with possession of weapons, explosives 

Police arrest Navy seals operators, ex-terrorist in anti-crime sweep
NEWS

Police arrest Navy seals operators, ex-terrorist in anti-crime sweep

Two migrant smugglers arrested at border
NEWS

Two migrant smugglers arrested at border

Police apprehend suspected robbers and kidnappers
NEWS

Police apprehend suspected robbers and kidnappers

Police officer arrested for drug dealing
NEWS

Police officer arrested for drug dealing

Investigation launched after blast damages martial arts academy in Korydallos
NEWS

Investigation launched after blast damages martial arts academy in Korydallos