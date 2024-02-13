NEWS

Rep. John Sarbanes honored with ‘Leader’ award for contribution to Greek-American diaspora

From left: Symeon Tsomokos, Founder of the Delphi Economic Forum, Tom Ellis, Editor in Chief of the English Edition of Kathimerini, John Sarbanes, member of the US Congress, Alexis Papachelas, Executive Director of Kathimerini newspaper and Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC).

US Congressman John Sarbanes was presented with the annual “Leader” award in Washington, D.C. on Monday, given each year to an outstanding member of the Greek-American diaspora.

The presentation was made during a gala dinner hosted by “Hellas and Diaspora – The Future Initiative,” on the sidelines of the 5th Forum for Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, held in Washington, D.C., co-organized by Kathimerini English Edition, the Delphi Economic Forum, and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC).

The award was presented by Kathimerini’s Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas, and Kathimerini English Edition’s Editor in Chief, Tom Ellis, while Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen made an introductory speech.

Sarbanes has announced his retirement from politics, after 18 years of continuous service, which followed 36 years of his late father, Congressman Paul Sarbanes.

Accepting the award, Sarbanes spoke about democracy and his tenure, which he said was dedicated to it, and talked about trying to make Americans feel heard. During the dinner, he spoke about the young people who inspire him who are working towards ideals that he himself stands for. He also paid tribute to his parents and especially to his father Paul, repeating his phrase about kindness to others: “It’s not a big issue, but we got some justice for these people.”

Conference US

