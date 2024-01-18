NEWS EMTECH

Health research is changing thanks to AI, says MIT professor

Health research is changing thanks to AI, says MIT professor
From the left: Manolis Kellis, Professor of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, MIT, Head of the MIT Computational Biology Group at MIT CSAIL; Iliana Magra, Journalist, Kathimerini & Money Review.

The way artificial intelligence affects health research was analyzed by Manolis Kellis, Professor of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at MIT, and head of the MIT Computational Biology Group at MIT CSAIL, at the world-renowned MIT Technology Review conference on Thursday.

In his presentation, Kellis explained that “the goal is to live in the future in good health and not just to live many years.”

He expressed his belief that the use of genetics will help to find the causes of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease, obesity and schizophrenia, and outlined the progress made in analytics thanks to artificial intelligence.

Kellis also referred to paradigm shifts in medicine, with research based on data rather than hypotheses. “With systematic data sets we have the ability to see the big picture of any disease.”

He also stressed that the way we analyze data is changing. Thanks to artificial intelligence and deep learning, “we are building a bottom-up representation of the world” where we will have “learning by representation rather than just visualization.”

The 1st MIT EmTech Europe conference, held at the Athens Concert Hall in collaboration with Kathimerini, concludes on Thursday.

Technology Health Conference

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Digital platform to reduce surgery waiting times
NEWS

Digital platform to reduce surgery waiting times

Researchers develop 10 AI biobanks
NEWS

Researchers develop 10 AI biobanks

Administrator cleared over hospital dancing party
NEWS

Administrator cleared over hospital dancing party

Health Minister asks hospital administrators to adhere to budgets
NEWS

Health Minister asks hospital administrators to adhere to budgets

Ambulance service plans new parking spaces to avoid Thessaloniki flyover construction delays
NEWS

Ambulance service plans new parking spaces to avoid Thessaloniki flyover construction delays

Doctors oppose Covid-19 vaccinations by pharmacies
NEWS

Doctors oppose Covid-19 vaccinations by pharmacies