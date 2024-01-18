Health research is changing thanks to AI, says MIT professor

From the left: Manolis Kellis, Professor of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, MIT, Head of the MIT Computational Biology Group at MIT CSAIL; Iliana Magra, Journalist, Kathimerini & Money Review.

The way artificial intelligence affects health research was analyzed by Manolis Kellis, Professor of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at MIT, and head of the MIT Computational Biology Group at MIT CSAIL, at the world-renowned MIT Technology Review conference on Thursday.

In his presentation, Kellis explained that “the goal is to live in the future in good health and not just to live many years.”

He expressed his belief that the use of genetics will help to find the causes of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease, obesity and schizophrenia, and outlined the progress made in analytics thanks to artificial intelligence.

Kellis also referred to paradigm shifts in medicine, with research based on data rather than hypotheses. “With systematic data sets we have the ability to see the big picture of any disease.”

He also stressed that the way we analyze data is changing. Thanks to artificial intelligence and deep learning, “we are building a bottom-up representation of the world” where we will have “learning by representation rather than just visualization.”

The 1st MIT EmTech Europe conference, held at the Athens Concert Hall in collaboration with Kathimerini, concludes on Thursday.