An Italian Coast Guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passes between tourist boats, on Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, on September 18, 2023. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]

A merchant ship rescued a group of 47 migrants from a distressed boat located 25 nautical miles south of Gavdos, south of Crete, on Thursday.

The merchant ship was coordinating its efforts with the Hellenic Coast Guard through the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC/EKSED).

The migrants were set to be transferred to Crete’s Agia Galini village.